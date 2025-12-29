This video "Flare tower destruction at Newport Chemical Depot in Indiana" displays the demolition project removing the 400-foot, 21-ton flare tower at Newport Chemical Depot, Indiana, on Aug 5, 2003. (U.S. Army Video by Chemical Materials Activity)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2003
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 10:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992241
|VIRIN:
|030805-A-YZ466-3878
|PIN:
|052003
|Filename:
|DOD_111468808
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
