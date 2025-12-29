(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Flare tower destruction at Newport Chemical Depot in Indiana

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2003

    Courtesy Video

    Army Chemical Materials Activity

    This video "Flare tower destruction at Newport Chemical Depot in Indiana" displays the demolition project removing the 400-foot, 21-ton flare tower at Newport Chemical Depot, Indiana, on Aug 5, 2003. (U.S. Army Video by Chemical Materials Activity)

    U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity

