    U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity Year in review 2020

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2020

    Army Chemical Materials Activity

    This video "U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity Year in review 2020" highlights the accomplishments of U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity throughout 2020. (U.S. Army Video by Chemical Materials Activity)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2020
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

    U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity

