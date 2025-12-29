This video "U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity Year in review 2020" highlights the accomplishments of U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity throughout 2020. (U.S. Army Video by Chemical Materials Activity)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.06.2026 10:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992235
|VIRIN:
|201218-A-YZ466-9150
|PIN:
|201218
|Filename:
|DOD_111468783
|Length:
|00:03:44
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Chemical Materials Activity Year in review 2020, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.