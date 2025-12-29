(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Southern Expansion Project at ANC 2025 Update

    UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    In this 2025 update, we highlight progress made this summer and fall on Arlington National Cemetery’s Southern Expansion and Defense Access Road (DAR) projects, adding approximately 80,000 interment and inurnment spaces to these hallowed grounds.

    These projects will enable the Army to continue its honored tradition of laying to rest our service members and their families well into the future. It will not only extend the lifespan of the cemetery, but also enhance the visitor experience, increase public access and streamline maintenance operations.

    The DAR project will realign Columbia Pike and modify nearby roads, benefitting the public and surrounding community by upgrading pedestrian and cyclist safety by widening sidewalks and adding bike lanes.

    This project will also fully integrate the U.S. Air Force Memorial.

    For the latest information, please visit https://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Expansion and follow us on social media @ArlingtonNatl.

    (U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 01.06.2026 09:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992232
    VIRIN: 251231-A-YL265-6219
    Filename: DOD_111468757
    Length: 00:05:40
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

