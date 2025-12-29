Southern Expansion Project at ANC 2025 Update

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this 2025 update, we highlight progress made this summer and fall on Arlington National Cemetery’s Southern Expansion and Defense Access Road (DAR) projects, adding approximately 80,000 interment and inurnment spaces to these hallowed grounds.



These projects will enable the Army to continue its honored tradition of laying to rest our service members and their families well into the future. It will not only extend the lifespan of the cemetery, but also enhance the visitor experience, increase public access and streamline maintenance operations.



The DAR project will realign Columbia Pike and modify nearby roads, benefitting the public and surrounding community by upgrading pedestrian and cyclist safety by widening sidewalks and adding bike lanes.



This project will also fully integrate the U.S. Air Force Memorial.



For the latest information, please visit https://www.arlingtoncemetery.mil/Expansion and follow us on social media @ArlingtonNatl.



(U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)