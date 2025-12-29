(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    16th Sustainment BDE Year in Review Highlight Reel

    BAUMHOLDER, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    01.05.2026

    Video by 1st Lt. Nahjier Williams 

    16th Sustainment Brigade

    The partial reel highlights a segment of some of the events which has taken place in the Knights Brigade during the previous 5-6 months.

    Year in Review 2025
    16th Sustainment Brigade

