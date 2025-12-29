(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Exchange NBCUniversal Olympic Streaming Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS-FORT WORTH INT AIRPORT, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2026

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The steps to access the Exchange Olympic Streaming Program in advance to the 06 Feb - 22 Feb Olympics.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.05.2026
    Date Posted: 01.05.2026 10:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992170
    VIRIN: 260105-O-OD048-4135
    PIN: DO4820
    Filename: DOD_111467773
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: DALLAS-FORT WORTH INT AIRPORT, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Exchange NBCUniversal Olympic Streaming Program, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army and Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video