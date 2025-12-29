260103-N-FS061-1001
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 03, 2026) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) departs Naval Station Mayport for a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino)
|Date Taken:
|01.03.2026
|Date Posted:
|01.03.2026 15:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992133
|VIRIN:
|260103-N-FS061-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111467192
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Departs Naval Station Mayport, by PO3 Jasmin L. Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.