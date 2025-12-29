(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) Departs Naval Station Mayport

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.03.2026

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    260103-N-FS061-1001
    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Jan. 03, 2026) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) departs Naval Station Mayport for a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jasmin L. Aquino)

    Date Taken: 01.03.2026
    Date Posted: 01.03.2026 15:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992133
    VIRIN: 260103-N-FS061-1001
    Filename: DOD_111467192
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, FLORIDA, US

    departure
    C2F
    Ready 2 Fight

