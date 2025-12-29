(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Joint Counter UAS Training

    NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard

    The North Dakota Air National Guard, Army National Guard, UND Aerospace and Grand Forks Air Force Base teamed up to train on locating and tracking small unmanned aerial systems (UAS) at Gorman Field, near Grand Forks, N.D. on July 17-18, 2025.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2025
    Date Posted: 01.02.2026 09:19
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Counter UAS Training, by SMSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    119th Wing
    happy hooligans
    Air National Guard
    North dakota
    counter uas training

