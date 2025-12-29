The North Dakota Air National Guard, Army National Guard, UND Aerospace and Grand Forks Air Force Base teamed up to train on locating and tracking small unmanned aerial systems (UAS) at Gorman Field, near Grand Forks, N.D. on July 17-18, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2026 09:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|992115
|VIRIN:
|250606-Z-YT106-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111466653
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|NORTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Joint Counter UAS Training, by SMSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
