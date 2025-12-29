video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The New Jersey Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion celebrates Veterans Day with an official video observing the service of veterans on Nov. 11, 2025. The message is focused toward young adults interested in joining the New Jersey Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Seth Cohen)



Music: "The Star-Spangled Banner" sung by Sabrina Rogers. (permission obtained with vocalist)