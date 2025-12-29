25th CAB Participates in Combatives During Tropic Lightning Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division participate in Tropic Lightning Week 2025 and face off in multiple competitions throughout December 8 - 10, 2025 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. The week celebrates the 84th birthday of the 25th ID and builds unit pride and strengthens esprit de corps across the division. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)