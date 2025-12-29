(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 CAB Year-in-Review

    UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Over the year of 2025, the 25th CAB successfully conducting gunneries at Pöhakuloa Training Area, completing SABAK 25 in the Philippines, supporting Aerial Firefighting missions, and completing Deck Landing Qualifications, and finishing the year strong by executing JPMRC 26-01 across the Hawaiian Islands. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

