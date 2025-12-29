25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



CH-47 Chinook flight crews assigned to Bravo Company “Hill Climbers”, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), fly over the Northern Pacific Ocean during deck landing qualifications on the USS America (LHA 6), a U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship, Sept. 7, 2025. Flight crews from the 25th CAB trained alongside U.S. Marine V-22 Ospreys in deck landing qualifications to increase interoperability between the branches and strengthen the security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)