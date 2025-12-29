(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    25th CAB Conducts Deck Landing Qualifications on USS America

    UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    CH-47 Chinook flight crews assigned to Bravo Company “Hill Climbers”, 3rd Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade (CAB), fly over the Northern Pacific Ocean during deck landing qualifications on the USS America (LHA 6), a U.S. Navy amphibious assault ship, Sept. 7, 2025. Flight crews from the 25th CAB trained alongside U.S. Marine V-22 Ospreys in deck landing qualifications to increase interoperability between the branches and strengthen the security of the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Olivia Cowart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 22:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992069
    VIRIN: 250907-A-XD912-7128
    Filename: DOD_111466051
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: US

