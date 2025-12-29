(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team - East conducts training

    UNITED STATES

    10.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard deployable specialized forces assigned to the Coast Guard Maritime Security Team – East conduct close quarters combat training in Moyock, North Carolina, Oct. 21, 2025, and fast rope training with a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter aircrew from the Helicopter Sea Combat – Squadron 11 (HSC-11) and Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder (WPC 1127) on the James River in Newport News, Virginia, Oct. 22, 2025. Coast Guard DSF personnel conducted the training to increase efficiency, enhance joint service interoperability, and enable team member qualification. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 21:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992067
    VIRIN: 251021-G-PJ308-1165
    PIN: 444278
    Filename: DOD_111466011
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    Coast Guard Atlantic Area
    HSC-11
    MSRTE
    training
    USCG
    U.S. Navy Seahawk

