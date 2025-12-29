Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team - East conducts training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard deployable specialized forces assigned to the Coast Guard Maritime Security Team – East conduct close quarters combat training in Moyock, North Carolina, Oct. 21, 2025, and fast rope training with a U.S. Navy MH-60S Seahawk helicopter aircrew from the Helicopter Sea Combat – Squadron 11 (HSC-11) and Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder (WPC 1127) on the James River in Newport News, Virginia, Oct. 22, 2025. Coast Guard DSF personnel conducted the training to increase efficiency, enhance joint service interoperability, and enable team member qualification. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)