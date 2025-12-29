(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Yvette Smith 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Fort Campbell will conduct a post-wide full-scale exercise Wednesday and Thursday, July 30 – 31. Fort Campbell typically conducts annual full-scale exercises designed to test the installation’s emergency preparedness in response to realistic scenarios.
    “This week’s exercise is a culmination of all the hard work, training, and dedication of all the installation partners,” said Wayne Nims, the Installation Emergency Manager for Fort Campbell. “Exercises like this provide leaders a great assessment tool to ensure we are always prepared to respond swiftly and effectively, ensuring the safety of the Fort Campbell community.”
    Individuals will likely see an increase in civilian and military first responders and digital signs will be in place detouring individuals from specific areas during the exercise.
    The exercise will include law enforcement, medical treatment, damage assessment, and more from the directorates and units across the installation.
    Emergency services will continue to be available during the exercise to respond to any real-world emergencies by calling 911.

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 20:08
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Full Scale Exercise, by Yvette Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

