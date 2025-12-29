(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Vandenberg Space Force Base 2025 Year in Review

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    U.S. Military Members and Civilians showcase key moments and milestones throughout 2025, highlighting their resilience and dedication at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. This video highlights how Vandenberg personnel supported critical space operations, ensuring readiness for the challenges ahead through innovation and teamwork. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 19:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992057
    VIRIN: 251231-X-BS524-1001
    Filename: DOD_111465872
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vandenberg Space Force Base 2025 Year in Review, by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Year in Review
    2025
    Space Force
    Space Systems Operations
    Space Systems Command
    Year in Review 2025

