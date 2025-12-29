Vandenberg Space Force Base 2025 Year in Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Military Members and Civilians showcase key moments and milestones throughout 2025, highlighting their resilience and dedication at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. This video highlights how Vandenberg personnel supported critical space operations, ensuring readiness for the challenges ahead through innovation and teamwork. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)