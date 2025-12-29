U.S. Military Members and Civilians showcase key moments and milestones throughout 2025, highlighting their resilience and dedication at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California. This video highlights how Vandenberg personnel supported critical space operations, ensuring readiness for the challenges ahead through innovation and teamwork. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Olya Houtsma)
|Date Taken:
|12.31.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 19:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|992057
|VIRIN:
|251231-X-BS524-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111465872
|Length:
|00:01:33
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vandenberg Space Force Base 2025 Year in Review, by A1C Olya Houtsma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
