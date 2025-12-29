(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fort Campbell Town Hall

    UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Yvette Smith 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Save the date!
    The next Fort Campbell Community Town Hall will be held July 30 at 10 a.m., at Cole Park Commons.

    Immediately following the town hall, there will be an information fair with representatives on-site from dozens of Fort Campbell agencies and organizations!

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 19:44
    This work, Fort Campbell Town Hall, by Yvette Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

