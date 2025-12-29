(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    FORT CAMPBELL, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2025

    Video by Yvette Smith 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    The My Army Post App (MAPA) is the new official information center for Army garrisons around the world.
    MAPA is a user-friendly app providing current information and resources to the Fort Campbell community. The app features push notifications in event of gate closures, weather delays, real-time status on traffic at the gates, turn-by-turn navigation and upcoming events. It’s user-focused tool designed to assist Soldiers, Army families, and garrison teams in better managing installation activities and information.
    MAPA is available to download for free through Google Play and the Apple App Store.
    Just download the app on your phone or tablet and select “Fort Campbell” as your community. Navigate the user-friendly menu's and customize your experience by saving information for easy access later. Users can also personalize alerts and notifications, and bookmark favorite events and resources.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 17:05
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, US

