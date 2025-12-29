(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OHAS 2025 - JB MDL (ORIGINAL)

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Aidan Thompson 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    A teaser trailer for Power in the Pines at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., April, 17, 2025. The monster truck themed trailer was created within a series of videos advertising the May, 17-18, 2025, Open House and Air Show. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aidan Thompson)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 16:31
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 992034
    VIRIN: 250417-F-WJ090-3001
    Filename: DOD_111465593
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OHAS 2025 - JB MDL (ORIGINAL), by SrA Aidan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JB MDL)
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Thunderbirds
    Power in the Pines Airshow

