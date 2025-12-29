OHAS 2025 - JB MDL (ORIGINAL)

A teaser trailer for Power in the Pines at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., April, 17, 2025. The monster truck themed trailer was created within a series of videos advertising the May, 17-18, 2025, Open House and Air Show. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Aidan Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 16:31
|Category:
|Commercials
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
