This U.S. Navy B-Roll package shows a machinery repairman operating equipment aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 19, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisage)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 16:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|992032
|VIRIN:
|250819-N-IQ220-2001
|PIN:
|161223
|Filename:
|DOD_111465531
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|NORTH SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), by PO2 Gladjimi Balisage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.