This U.S. Navy B-Roll package shows a machinery repairman operating equipment aboard the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Aug. 19, 2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group 12, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of operations to support the warfighting effectiveness, lethality and readiness of U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa, and defend U.S., Allied and partner interests in the region. (US Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisage)