    U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile aircrews fly over the Auburn Vs. Mercer football game

    AUBURN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.22.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 aircrews fly over Auburn University football stadium in Auburn, Alabama, Nov. 22, 2025. ATC is one of the Coast Guard’s two aviation training centers and serves as an operational air station. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Grace McBryde)

    Date Taken: 11.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 15:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 992031
    VIRIN: 251231-G-FL626-1001
    Filename: DOD_111465529
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: AUBURN, ALABAMA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Auburn Tigers
    Auburn Alabama
    HC-144 Ocean Senrty
    Coast Guard
    Aviation

