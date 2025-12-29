(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Happy New Year from NSWC Carderock Division

    BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Video by Kristin Behrle 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    An animated video used for social media and posted to Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division's Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X platforms on New Years Day, Jan. 1, 2026. The reel shows various video footage from Carderock tests and facilities, enhanced with animated elements.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 17:16
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 992030
    VIRIN: 251230-N-NH778-1001
    Filename: DOD_111465519
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy New Year from NSWC Carderock Division, by Kristin Behrle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    social media
    Carderock
    recap video
    Navy

