An animated video used for social media and posted to Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division's Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and X platforms on New Years Day, Jan. 1, 2026. The reel shows various video footage from Carderock tests and facilities, enhanced with animated elements.
|Date Taken:
|12.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2025 17:16
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|992030
|VIRIN:
|251230-N-NH778-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111465519
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Happy New Year from NSWC Carderock Division, by Kristin Behrle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.