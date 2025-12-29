EOD River Demonstration Fleet Week Philly

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Navy explosive ordnance disposal technicians, assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit (EODMU) 2 and EODMU 6, conduct an expeditionary demonstration on the Delaware River during Navy and Marine Corps’ 250 (NMC 250). NMC 250 honors 250 years of Navy and Marine Corps legacy, tradition, and service by giving Philadelphia residents and visitors the opportunity to connect with Marines and Sailors, learn about the Corps’ values of honor, courage, and commitment, and experience community engagement events, static displays and performances.