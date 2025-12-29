(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Welcome to MWR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2025

    Video by Nondice Thurman 

    Fort Campbell Public Affairs Office

    Content creators and singer-songwriters Austin and Colin perform one of their Songs for Cities to highlight the various services provided by Fort Campbell MWR in a fun and light hearted music video.
    Courtesy Austin and Colin

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 16:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 992022
    VIRIN: 251119-D-DV287-5598
    Filename: DOD_111465305
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Social media influencers team up with Fort Campbell to promote &ldquo;The Best Soldier and Family Experience&rdquo;

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video