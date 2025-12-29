(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues family, pets off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills 

    U.S. Coast Guard East District   

    Two people, their dog and their cat are rescued Dec. 30, 2025, by an MH-60 Dolphin helicopter crew assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, near Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The mariners were underway when their sailboat became disabled, and they activated their emergency positioning indicator radio beacon (EPIRB) to signal that they needed assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Elizabeth City)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.30.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 13:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 992017
    VIRIN: 251230-G-TW220-1001
    Filename: DOD_111465045
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: ELIZABETH CITY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video