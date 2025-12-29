Coast Guard rescues family, pets off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two people, their dog and their cat are rescued Dec. 30, 2025, by an MH-60 Dolphin helicopter crew assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, near Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The mariners were underway when their sailboat became disabled, and they activated their emergency positioning indicator radio beacon (EPIRB) to signal that they needed assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Elizabeth City)