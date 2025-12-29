Coast Guard rescues family, pets off Cape Hatteras, North Carolina

Two people, their dog and their cat are rescued Dec. 30, 2025, by an MH-60 Dolphin helicopter crew assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, near Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. The mariners were underway when their sailboat became disabled, and they activated their emergency positioning indicator radio beacon (EPIRB) to signal that they needed assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Elizabeth City)
