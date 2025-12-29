(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Moody AFB Airman earns Department of War Military Photographer of the Year

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Savannah Carpenter 

    23rd Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer, 23d Wing public affairs media operations noncommissioned officer in charge at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, earned the Department of War Military Photographer of the Year for 2024. The annual award honors one service member across the DoW for excellence in military photography, recognizing Boyer’s work in highlighting the mission, people and impact of the 23d Wg. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)

    Date Taken: 12.31.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 10:28
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moody AFB Airman earns Department of War Military Photographer of the Year, by A1C Savannah Carpenter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Moody Air Force Base
    Air Combat Command (ACC)

