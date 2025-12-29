Moody AFB Airman earns Department of War Military Photographer of the Year

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Devin Boyer, 23d Wing public affairs media operations noncommissioned officer in charge at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, earned the Department of War Military Photographer of the Year for 2024. The annual award honors one service member across the DoW for excellence in military photography, recognizing Boyer’s work in highlighting the mission, people and impact of the 23d Wg. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Savannah Carpenter)