    ONI Core Values

    SUITLAND, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2025

    Video by Lonnie Harrell 

    Office of Naval Intelligence

    SUITLAND, Md. (Dec. 17, 2025) — Commander, Office of Naval Intelligence Rear Adm. Mike Brookes is joined by ONI Deputy Commander Mark Elliott, ONI Chief of Staff Capt. Joel Yates, and ONI Command Master Chief Eric Hill to deliver a message on the Navy core values in honor of the Navy's 250th birthday. ONI is the leading provider of maritime intelligence to the U.S. Navy and joint warfighting forces, as well as national decision makers and other consumers in the Intelligence Community. (U.S. Navy video by Lonnie Harrell)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 07:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 991954
    VIRIN: 251217-D-OB516-7026
    Filename: DOD_111464325
    Length: 00:02:46
    Location: SUITLAND, MARYLAND, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ONI Core Values, by Lonnie Harrell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    core values
    Office of Naval Intelligence ONI
    Navy 250;

