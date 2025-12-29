(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Insider Threat Awareness Month - Mitigation

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2025

    Video by Christopher Moses 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    This video was created as a part of a month-long Insider threat awareness messaging campaign at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst for September 2025. This is the second of three short videos in the messaging campaign, with a focus on mitigation. Distributed via social media channels. Created with video production and motion graphic based software. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Moses, CIV)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.31.2025 00:23
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 991929
    VIRIN: 230917-F-QT981-1001
    Filename: DOD_111463986
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Insider Threat Awareness Month - Mitigation, by Christopher Moses, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

