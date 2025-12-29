Video made for use on Facebook/Instagram Reels and short form video formats. The Alabama National Guard Lethality groups hosts the Sonney Hayes and State Marksmanship Competitions.
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 17:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991885
|VIRIN:
|250517-A-AB787-3210
|PIN:
|5172025
|Filename:
|DOD_111463535
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Alabama State Rifle Competition 2025, by SFC Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.