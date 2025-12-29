(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Detonation

    UNITED STATES

    12.30.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    A video showcasing Sailors with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit ELEVEN (EODMU-11) conducting training on Forward Operating Base Darwin Training Complex in Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California, Dec. 30, 2025. EODMU-11, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1), operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Detonation, by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EODMU-11
    NAWS China Lake
    EODGRU-1
    EOD
    explosion

