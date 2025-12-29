Detonation

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video showcasing Sailors with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit ELEVEN (EODMU-11) conducting training on Forward Operating Base Darwin Training Complex in Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake, California, Dec. 30, 2025. EODMU-11, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1), operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)