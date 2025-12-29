Warfighters sharpen skills during Exercise FISGA RAIN 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Exercise FISGA RAIN 2025 is a joint exercise designed to evaluate and improve the ability of participating units to establish and maintain communication networks in a contested environment. During the exercise, warfighters trained to rapidly employ joint tactics amid degraded communications, testing participants’ adaptability and improving interoperability between joint partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)