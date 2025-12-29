(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Warfighters sharpen skills during Exercise FISGA RAIN 2025

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy 

    36th Wing

    Exercise FISGA RAIN 2025 is a joint exercise designed to evaluate and improve the ability of participating units to establish and maintain communication networks in a contested environment. During the exercise, warfighters trained to rapidly employ joint tactics amid degraded communications, testing participants’ adaptability and improving interoperability between joint partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.30.2025 00:52
    VIRIN: 251211-F-CN281-2920
    Filename: DOD_111462164
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warfighters sharpen skills during Exercise FISGA RAIN 2025, by SrA Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat Training
    Joint Force
    contested communications
    firefight
    Exercise FIGSA RAIN
    FIGSA RAIN 25

