Exercise FISGA RAIN 2025 is a joint exercise designed to evaluate and improve the ability of participating units to establish and maintain communication networks in a contested environment. During the exercise, warfighters trained to rapidly employ joint tactics amid degraded communications, testing participants’ adaptability and improving interoperability between joint partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2025 00:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991814
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-CN281-2920
|Filename:
|DOD_111462164
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Warfighters sharpen skills during Exercise FISGA RAIN 2025, by SrA Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
