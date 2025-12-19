Lethal Kinetic Strike, Dec. 29, 2025

On Dec. 29, at the direction of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters.
Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations. Two male narco-terrorists were killed. No U.S. military forces were harmed.
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2025 18:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991806
|VIRIN:
|251229-D-D0465-6278
|Filename:
|DOD_111462051
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
