"Dead Hanging" in April

Welcome to the Great Fitness Challenge: Can you best the Garrison CSM?



April's challenge is the "Dead Hang!" How long can you hold on to the bar? Command Sgt. Maj. Loyd Rhoades, USAG Fort Cavazos command sergeant major, completed 1 minute and 5 seconds hanging on the bar.



What is the Great Fitness Challenge? Each month, a new fitness challenge will be issued by the Garrison CSM. These challenges will range in terms of workout and in terms of equipment necessary. All the equipment can be found throughout Fort Cavazos gyms.



Who can participate? This competition is open to all DOD cardholders — Soldiers, dependents, civilians and retirees.



How can I participate? Participants must log numerical data with Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation gym staff on official competition documentation for each month’s challenge. Each challenge will be “scored” with domains such as time, number of meters, repetitions, etc. Participant must provide evidence of “score” via an app, photo or in person to DFMWR employee overseeing sign in. Modifications to challenges are available, as we want everyone to participate to the best of their ability while having fun.



What else do I need to know? All participants must sign in on official challenge documentation at a DFMWR fitness facility, acknowledge a “hold harmless” agreement with signature and confirm information in RecTrac.



For more information, visit cavazos.armymwr.com.



