Honoring Heroism: Gary Gordon and the Redesignation of Fort Gordon

Mrs. Carmen Drake-Owens, Gold Star spouse of U.S. Army Master Sgt. Gary Gordon, discusses her husband's legacy during an interview at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 10, 2025. Drake-Owens shares her perspective on the redesignation of Fort Eisenhower to Fort Gordon and reflects on a letter written to her to be read in the event of his death, which emphasized the importance of military camaraderie. Gordon was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Mogadishu, Somalia, Oct. 3, 1993, where he and Sgt. 1st Class Randall Shughart volunteered to protect the crew of a downed helicopter. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Landon Carter; archive footage courtesy of NBC news; music licensed through Musicbed)