    Honoring Heroism: Gary Gordon and the Redesignation of Fort Gordon

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Landon Carter  

    United States Army Special Operations Command

    Mrs. Carmen Drake-Owens, Gold Star spouse of U.S. Army Master Sgt. Gary Gordon, discusses her husband's legacy during an interview at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Dec. 10, 2025. Drake-Owens shares her perspective on the redesignation of Fort Eisenhower to Fort Gordon and reflects on a letter written to her to be read in the event of his death, which emphasized the importance of military camaraderie. Gordon was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Mogadishu, Somalia, Oct. 3, 1993, where he and Sgt. 1st Class Randall Shughart volunteered to protect the crew of a downed helicopter. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Landon Carter; archive footage courtesy of NBC news; music licensed through Musicbed)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 15:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991784
    VIRIN: 251210-A-YD081-1001
    Filename: DOD_111461751
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    USASOC
    Gold Star Spouse
    Gothic Serpent
    Medal of Honor
    Special Operations Forces

