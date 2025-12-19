Navy tests new digital health system to modernize at-sea care

Cmdr. John de Geus, the U.S. Navy’s chief health informatics officer, speaks about the first pilot test of the Operational Medicine Care Delivery Platform (OpMed CDP) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) to bring modern, seamless patient care to service members aboard ships.
