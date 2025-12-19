(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy tests new digital health system to modernize at-sea care

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Cmdr. John de Geus, the U.S. Navy’s chief health informatics officer, speaks about the first pilot test of the Operational Medicine Care Delivery Platform (OpMed CDP) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Carney (DDG 64) to bring modern, seamless patient care to service members aboard ships.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.29.2025 14:14
