22nd MEU(SOC) | M240B Machine Gun Deck Shoot

U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), fire M240B machine guns during a live fire deck shoot while aboard the U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Oct. 24, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2025 10:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991688
|VIRIN:
|251024-M-DB868-1001
|PIN:
|251024
|Filename:
|DOD_111459115
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|11
|High-Res. Downloads:
|11
