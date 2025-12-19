U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct land navigation training in Camp Santiago, Puerto Rico, Dec. 3, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2025 13:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991681
|VIRIN:
|251203-M-DB868-1001
|PIN:
|251203
|Filename:
|DOD_111459097
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO, PR
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 22nd MEU(SOC) | Land Navigation in Camp Santiago During Deployment, by Cpl Emily Hazelbaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.