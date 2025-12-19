(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2025

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    BROLL package of the Naval Air Station(NAS) Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) partnered with Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast (F&ESGC) to deliver holiday gifts Dec. 24, 2025, to residents living onboard NAS Pensacola and Corry Station. An interview with NAS Pensacola MWR Community Recreation Director Katie Anderson is included. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)

    Date Taken: 12.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 13:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991636
    VIRIN: 251224-N-PJ019-3233
    Filename: DOD_111458612
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    This work, NAS Pensacola MWR, Fire Department Spread Holiday Cheer BROLL, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CNRSE
    Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola
    CNIC
    Morale Welfare & Recreation
    Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast

