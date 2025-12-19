BROLL package of the Naval Air Station(NAS) Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) partnered with Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast (F&ESGC) to deliver holiday gifts Dec. 24, 2025, to residents living onboard NAS Pensacola and Corry Station. An interview with NAS Pensacola MWR Community Recreation Director Katie Anderson is included. (U.S. Navy video by Garrett Dipuma)
Date Taken:
|12.24.2025
Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 13:36
Category:
|B-Roll
Video ID:
|991636
VIRIN:
|251224-N-PJ019-3233
Filename:
|DOD_111458612
Length:
|00:03:04
Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAS Pensacola MWR, Fire Department Spread Holiday Cheer BROLL, by Garrett Dipuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
