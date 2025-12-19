(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAS Pensacola MWR, Fire Department Spread Holiday Cheer

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2025

    Video by Garrett Dipuma 

    Naval Air Station Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Naval Air Station Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation partnered with Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast to deliver holiday gifts Dec. 24 to residents living onboard NAS Pensacola and Corry Station.

    As part of the annual tradition, Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast transported Santa Claus through base housing areas aboard a fire engine, bringing holiday cheer directly to families.

    Date Taken: 12.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 13:28
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    CNRSE
    Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola
    CNIC
    Morale Welfare & Recreation
    Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast

