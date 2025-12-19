NAS Pensacola MWR, Fire Department Spread Holiday Cheer

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Naval Air Station Pensacola Morale, Welfare and Recreation partnered with Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast to deliver holiday gifts Dec. 24 to residents living onboard NAS Pensacola and Corry Station.
As part of the annual tradition, Fire and Emergency Services Gulf Coast transported Santa Claus through base housing areas aboard a fire engine, bringing holiday cheer directly to families.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 13:28
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
