    NORAD Tracks Santa 2025 B-Roll Package #2

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.24.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    NORAD Tracks Santa

    NORAD is a binational command that monitors and defends North American aerospace 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year using complementary, multi-domain defense capabilities, including military aircraft, radars, and satellites. The U.S. and Canadian professionals accomplishing this mission daily use these same systems with the additional mission of tracking Santa’s travels on December 24 each year.

    Date Taken: 12.24.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991621
    VIRIN: 251224-F-JC347-6999
    Filename: DOD_111458545
    Length: 00:06:23
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NORAD Tracks Santa 2025 B-Roll Package #2, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    North American Aerospace Defense Command
    Homeland Defense
    NORAD Tracks Santa
    Media Operations Center
    SBD 1
    NORAD Tracks Santa 2025

