NORAD Tracks Santa 2025 B-Roll Package #2

NORAD is a binational command that monitors and defends North American aerospace 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year using complementary, multi-domain defense capabilities, including military aircraft, radars, and satellites. The U.S. and Canadian professionals accomplishing this mission daily use these same systems with the additional mission of tracking Santa’s travels on December 24 each year.
|Date Taken:
|12.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 11:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991621
|VIRIN:
|251224-F-JC347-6999
|Filename:
|DOD_111458545
|Length:
|00:06:23
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
