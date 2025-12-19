(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan Wishes Sailors and Marines a Happy Holiday

    UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Video by Austin Rooney                                

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan wishes Sailors and Marines a happy holiday and Merry Christmas. (U.S. Navy video by Austin Rooney/released)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 06:39
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 991595
    VIRIN: 251223-N-RT381-1001
    Filename: DOD_111458418
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Navy John C. Phelan Wishes Sailors and Marines a Happy Holiday, by Austin Rooney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    holiday message

