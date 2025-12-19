MPAD individual intros

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A brief video introducing Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment during their deployment ceremony at the Keystone Conference Center at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Dec. 13, 2025. The Soldiers were introduced by the master of ceremonies as their image appeared on the screen. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)



Non-copyrighted music: "Believe" and "Brand New World (Instrumental)" from the Animoto audio library.