    MPAD individual intros

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2025

    Video by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    A brief video introducing Soldiers with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment during their deployment ceremony at the Keystone Conference Center at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, Dec. 13, 2025. The Soldiers were introduced by the master of ceremonies as their image appeared on the screen. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    Non-copyrighted music: "Believe" and "Brand New World (Instrumental)" from the Animoto audio library.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 01:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991592
    VIRIN: 251214-Z-IK914-4724
    Filename: DOD_111458361
    Length: 00:05:25
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: AMBLER, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: BUSHKILL, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: CAMP HILL, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: DARBY, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: HELLERTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: HERSHEY, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: LANSFORD, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: LITITZ, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: WEST CHESTER, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Hometown: WEST NEW YORK, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MPAD individual intros, by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Indiantown Gap
    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment
    213th Regional Support Group
    deployment
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    public affairs

