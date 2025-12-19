31st MEU | Maritime Raid Force Helocast

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    12.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, execute a simulated helocast, Dec. 13, 2025, while conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Marines conducted training to increase proficiency and demonstrate capability of executing critical operations in support of the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2025
    Date Posted: 12.24.2025 01:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991589
    VIRIN: 251213-M-MH864-2512
    Filename: DOD_111458358
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    TAGS

    lethality, Readiness, Partnered, MRF, Helocast, INDOPACIFIC

