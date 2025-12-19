31st MEU | Maritime Raid Force Helocast

U.S. Marines with Force Reconnaissance Platoon, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, execute a simulated helocast, Dec. 13, 2025, while conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Marines conducted training to increase proficiency and demonstrate capability of executing critical operations in support of the 31st MEU. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Victor Gurrola)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.24.2025 01:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991589
|VIRIN:
|251213-M-MH864-2512
|Filename:
|DOD_111458358
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
