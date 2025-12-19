Assault Craft Unit 4's Mission for IWO ARG on Deployment

U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, utilize landing craft, air cushions from Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) for critical amphibious missions while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 4, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy video )
