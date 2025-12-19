(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Assault Craft Unit 4's Mission for IWO ARG on Deployment

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    12.04.2025

    Video by Seaman Andrew Eggert 

    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)

    U.S. Sailors, assigned to the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, utilize landing craft, air cushions from Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) for critical amphibious missions while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Dec. 4, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president’s priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Navy video )

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 21:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991582
    VIRIN: 251204-N-FN990-4002
    Filename: DOD_111458347
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: CARIBBEAN SEA

    TAGS

    LCAC
    Assault Craft Unit 4
    USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7)
    deployment
    IWO ARG - 22ND MEU (SOC)

