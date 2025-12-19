(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Another year of unwavering nuclear surety from Malmstrom AFB

    MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla 

    341st Missile Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Missile Wing perform their duties throughout 2025 at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana. The mission of Malmstrom AFB and its Airmen is to maintain nuclear surety and execute global strike operations 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 22:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991572
    VIRIN: 251223-F-QS635-1001
    Filename: DOD_111458269
    Length: 00:02:44
    Location: MALMSTROM AIR FORCE BASE, MONTANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Another year of unwavering nuclear surety from Malmstrom AFB, by A1C Jack Rodriguez Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Malmstrom Air Force Base
    AFGSC
    LGM-30G Minuteman III
    nuclear surety
    missile

