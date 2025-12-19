Another year of unwavering nuclear surety from Malmstrom AFB

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 341st Missile Wing perform their duties throughout 2025 at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana. The mission of Malmstrom AFB and its Airmen is to maintain nuclear surety and execute global strike operations 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jack Rodriguez Escamilla)