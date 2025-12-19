U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Kuhn, director of emergency services, chief of police, Provost Marshal Office, U.S. Army Garrison Italy, discusses Vicenza military community holiday safety during a radio interview on FM 105.3 American Forces Network Vicenza, the Eagle at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy Dec. 23, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)
[Music licensed through Envato Elements, “Travel Music” by Twisterium https://elements.envato.com/travel-music-25RCL8S]
Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 17:29
Category:
|Interviews
Video ID:
|991570
VIRIN:
|251223-A-PI656-2784
Filename:
|DOD_111458172
Length:
|00:02:46
Location:
|VICENZA, IT
Downloads:
|0
High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Interview: US Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Kuhn discusses safety [Social Media 9:16], by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
