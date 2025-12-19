CSAF and CMSAF 2025 Holiday greetings to Airmen and Families

Air Force Chief of Staff, General Ken Wilsbach and Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, David Wolfe, along with their spouses wish Airmen and their families a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 14:58
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|991563
|VIRIN:
|251223-F-NK651-8150
|Filename:
|DOD_111457908
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
