(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    465th Air Refueling Wing and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial refueling operations b-roll package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Video by Carter Denton and Tech. Sgt. Malissa Lott

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    B-roll package of 465th Air Refueling Wing and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial refueling operations. B-roll package created for use for 4th Air Force Year in Review video. (U.S. Air Force photo by 507th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 13:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991547
    VIRIN: 251223-F-F3663-1002
    Filename: DOD_111457654
    Length: 00:13:09
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 465th Air Refueling Wing and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds aerial refueling operations b-roll package, by Carter Denton and TSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    465th Air Refueling Wing
    2025YearinReview

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video