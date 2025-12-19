(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Interview: US Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Kuhn discusses holiday safety

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Kuhn, director of emergency services, chief of police, Provost Marshal Office, U.S. Army Garrison Italy, discusses Vicenza military community holiday safety and highlights a "Coffee with Cops," event taking place at the Golden Lion, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy at 08:30 a.m., Jan. 13, 2026, during a radio interview on FM 105.3 American Forces Network Vicenza, the Eagle Dec. 23, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 12:56
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:04:58
    This work, Interview: US Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Kuhn discusses holiday safety, by SSG Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

