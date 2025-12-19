Interview: US Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Kuhn discusses holiday safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan Kuhn, director of emergency services, chief of police, Provost Marshal Office, U.S. Army Garrison Italy, discusses Vicenza military community holiday safety and highlights a "Coffee with Cops," event taking place at the Golden Lion, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy at 08:30 a.m., Jan. 13, 2026, during a radio interview on FM 105.3 American Forces Network Vicenza, the Eagle Dec. 23, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Raquel Birk)