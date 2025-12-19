In a holiday greeting to the Steel Airmen and their families, the Commander and Command Chief of the 911th Airlift Wing reflect on a year defined by commitment, readiness, and personal sacrifice. They recognize the countless hours spent training, deploying, and supporting the mission—often at the expense of time with loved ones—and express sincere gratitude for the dedication shown across the wing. The message encourages Airmen to use the holiday season to reconnect, recharge, and take care of one another, while emphasizing pride in the wing’s proven readiness and resilience. The greeting closes with well wishes for a safe, restful holiday season and confidence as the 911th looks ahead to the new year, ready to answer the nation’s call once again. (U.S. Air Force Video by Jeffrey Grossi)
Music track:
Title: Dive In Snow
Composers: Christopher Lewis [PRS] 100%
Publishers: Sound Pocket Music [PRS] 100%
Album: It’s An Indie Christmas
Retrieved From: Universal Productions Music
Catalog: PKT293
Track number: PKT293-8
Labels: Sound Pocket Music
German Label Code: LC 51332
ISRC: GB-WC7-25-03796
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 12:47
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|991540
|VIRIN:
|251223-F-UU934-8401
|Filename:
|DOD_111457575
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 911th Airlift Wing Holiday Message 2025, by Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.