    911th Airlift Wing Holiday Message 2025

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Video by Jeffrey Grossi 

    911th Airlift Wing

    In a holiday greeting to the Steel Airmen and their families, the Commander and Command Chief of the 911th Airlift Wing reflect on a year defined by commitment, readiness, and personal sacrifice. They recognize the countless hours spent training, deploying, and supporting the mission—often at the expense of time with loved ones—and express sincere gratitude for the dedication shown across the wing. The message encourages Airmen to use the holiday season to reconnect, recharge, and take care of one another, while emphasizing pride in the wing’s proven readiness and resilience. The greeting closes with well wishes for a safe, restful holiday season and confidence as the 911th looks ahead to the new year, ready to answer the nation’s call once again. (U.S. Air Force Video by Jeffrey Grossi)

    Date Taken: 12.23.2025
    TAGS

    AFRC
    911th AW
    Steel Airmen
    Pittsburgh
    4th AW
    Holiday Greeting 2025

