T2COM OE Enterprise Information Operations Network (ION)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991537" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Information Operations Network (ION), provided by T2COM G2. ION is intended to provide an isolated and immersive environment which emulates social media and digital domains. ION content is housed on closed intranets, unique to each unit exercise and accessed via the web allowing the training audience access to the social media environment specific to their scenario during the exercise